ALTON - One day after the announcement of their head coach stepping down, the Alton River Dragons announce the signing of their first eight players. “We are very excited about these guys coming to play for us next summer,” said River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz.

“Each one of these guys brings tremendous assets to our team, and we are looking forward to seeing these guys and the guys we continue to sign as we move along come together and make a great team,” Martz went on to say.

The signings include Brady Mutz, Catcher from Monmouth University Zach Carden, Infielder from Creighton University Drew Patterson, Pitcher from University of Tennessee-Knoxville Mason Patel, Pitcher from Georgia State University Nick Neibauer, Catcher from Miami (OH) University Alec Nigut, Outfielder from the University of Iowa Aidan Longwell, Infielder Kent State University Josh Johnson, Outfielder Kent State University The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League.

The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021. For more, see: www.altonbaseball.com www.prospectleague.com

