ALTON - The Alton River Dragons, and Edward Jones/Scott Mandrell are excited to host a site for Major League Baseball's JR Home Run Derby at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton, IL, on June 11, 2022.

The competition will be divided into two divisions, 12 and under and 14 and under. The winner in Alton on July 11 will go on to compete at a regional event in either Dallas, TX, or Chicago, IL (site still to be determined).

The winner from the regional event will win an all-expense-paid trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, CA, to compete in the finals of the MLB JR Home Run Derby. The event in Alton will be a day full of baseball on June 11.

The MLB JR Home Run Derby going on throughout the day at Lloyd Hopkins Field will lead to the Alton River Dragons taking on the Danville Dans in Prospect League play at 6:35 to be followed by post-game fireworks. Blake Guerin of Shoreview, MN, will be attending the University of Iowa this fall to play baseball for the Hawkeyes.

This season, Blake will also be playing for the Alton River Dragons, competed in the first-ever MLB JR Home Run Derby in 2016, and finished third overall at the 2016 MLB All-Star Game in San Diego.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life getting to compete in such a great event," said Guerin, on his experience at the derby. "This is such a great event to bring to Lloyd Hopkins Field. We have a 2022 River Dragon that competed in the event, which makes it even more special. Alton and the entire Riverbend area love their baseball. This event will bring people in town from all over the Mid-West, so it will be fun hosting this event and bringing people to our area to showcase our community."

Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said a thank you to Scott Mandrell. "Scott Mandrell did the leg work to get the ball rolling to bring this event to Alton."

Martz went on to say. The event is FREE to sign up for and open to anyone 14 years old and younger. You can sign up at www.midamericahomerun.com.

