ALTON - Johnson's Corner, one of the most well-known and established eateries in the Riverbend, is offering some of its iconic, in-house made-from-scratch pizzas for its $10 special during Alton Restaurant Week.



The week includes 21 locally-owned restaurants, and will continue until Jan. 29. During the week, locally-owned restaurants are offering $10 and $25 specials exclusive to the week. Johnson's Corner owner, Jimmy Johnson, said the week has always been popular at his restaurant. He said Johnson's Corner has been a part of restaurant week since its initial incarnation.

"It's really good for this time of year," Johnson said. "The weather has been helping us out, too. Since all those threats of ice storms a week or so back, people have been getting cabin fever. The week couldn't have come at a better time."

The $10 pizza special includes a salad and a two-topping pizza. Johnson said the $25 special is a meal made for two, featuring two bacon-wrapped eight ounce sirloins served with two sides for each of them. He said several people have been coming in during Alton Restaurant Week, including his regulars taking advantage of the special.

Pizza at Johnson's Corner is made from scratch, Johnson said. The dough is hand-rolled and everything is added to be made to order.

Diners partaking in Alton Restaurant Week may present a receipt from one of the specials to the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in exchange for a glass cup featuring a representation of the Lovejoy Monument.

Johnson's Corner is located at 2000 State St. in Alton.

A complete list of restaurants participating in Alton Restaurant Week can be found at http://www.visitalton.com/feature-stories/detail/60/alton-restaurant-week.

