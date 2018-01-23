ALTON - A house full of people watching a movie on Liberty Street in Alton were startled by the sound of gunshots late Monday evening.

A resident of the home told Riverbender.com he was in the living room with three friends when they heard several shots just outside the home, which is located near the corner of Liberty and Seventh Street in Alton. He said he heard as many as five, then a pause and then as many as three to five more.

After hearing what he believed to be gunshots, the resident went outside with one of the friends and saw a hooded figure running past his porch. He said he called authorities upon sighting that figure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said she could not release any information regarding the incident at this time, and did not say when the police would release information.

The resident of the home is concerned about his neighbor.

"I think someone should check in with him to make sure he's alive and such," the resident said. "Also, someone should check his surveillance cameras. He has them all around the house."

It is not known at this time if there are any charges, suspects or victims in relation to those shots fired.

More like this: