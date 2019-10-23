ALTON - Alton resident Elizabeth Grenzebach received a huge surprise when she was awarded a $2,000 “Hey Teach!” scholarship to Western Governors University (WGU) on Oct. 21.

WGU said the scholarship is open to teachers interested in pursuing a master’s degree with the online, nonprofit university.

Grenzebach is an ELL teacher in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant and has nearly 25 years of teaching experience. She is pursuing a Master of Arts in English Language Learning (PreK-12) from WGU.

Jim Chandler, Strategic Partnerships Manager with WGU, presented Grenzebach with the scholarship at her workplace.

