Alton Resident Jon Rosener Defeats Opponent Via Submission In First Round Of MMA Fight
Submitted by Keith Steinacher
September 26, 2022 4:04 PM September 26, 2022 4:27 PM
ST. LOUIS - Alton resident Jon Rosener defeated Grant Hartwig via Submission at 4:43 of Round 1 in an MMA bout Saturday night.
Rosener is now 1-0 professionally, Hartwig is 2-6 after the defeat.
The Rosener-Hartwig battle was on the Shamrock FC Fight Card at the River City Casino in St. Louis.
Rosener is 39 and Hartwig 48. Rosener weighed 142.8 pounds in the match, while Hartwig 145.4 pounds.