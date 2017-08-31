ALTON - There were a pair of incidents 10 minutes apart this morning in Alton where in one, a child was struck by a car and another, a person hit on a bicycle, but thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries in either case.

In the situation involving a child that was hit, a motorist was traveling east on College Avenue going toward Alton Middle School and a boy was struck after walking in front of the vehicle. The boy was apparently on his way to Alton Middle School at the time of the accident.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Eichen said the boy was transported to nearby Alton Memorial Hospital and was alert and communicating with a few physical complaints. Eichen said in cases like this one they want the person to be checked out medically to be sure there were no internal injuries. There was some front-end damage to the car, he said.

The driver involved in this incident was not ticketed, but an official report of the incident has not been released.

Earlier, Eichen said rescue personnel were called to Washington Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton where a man was struck on his bicycle. That person refused to be transported to the hospital and his injuries appeared minor.

Eichen said the two incidents are a reminder that motorists and those walking and on bicycles need to exhibit extreme caution during the school hours when the roads and highways are most congested.

