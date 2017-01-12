ALTON - An anticipated ice storm in the region has prompted the cancellation of Eagle watching activities by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, have been cancelled. An ice storm warning has been issued for Friday, Jan. 13, through Saturday, Jan. 14.

“We want everyone to be safe,” Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar said. “The eagles are here and people can see them in their natural habitat along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, the Audubon Center at Riverlands and other area attractions after the storm moves out and the roads are safe to travel.”

The Alton Visitor Center will host an Eagle Meet and Greet on Saturday, Jan. 21 and again on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Eagle shuttle tours will also run as scheduled on those days. For more information on those events, please go to: VisitAlton.com

