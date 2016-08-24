ALTON - Alton High started the season 1-1 by splitting two matches Tuesday. The Redbirds divided their varsity and won 9-0 at Wood River, while the other split squad lost 6-5 at home to Greenville.

Lucy Phillips, Mackenzie Giertz, Cali Giertz, Betsey Papin, Molly Gross and Skylar Wickenhauser posted singles wins for the Redbirds at Wood River. The Redbirds swept doubles as Josie Sands and Taylor Jantzen also picked up a win at three doubles.

At Alton High, Abby Fischer and Hannah Macias were double winners for the Redbirds, winning at one and two singles and one doubles. Sam Clayton also won at number three singles, however the Redbirds dropped the other 3 singles matches and were tied 3-3 going into doubles. Besides the win from Macias and Fischer at one doubles, the Redbirds also got a wins at number five doubles, as CeCe Moan and Claire Puent were victorious. Losses at two, three and four doubles gave Greenville a 5-4 win.

"Our girls played hard at both sites and I'm proud of today's effort. We had 19 girls get varsity competition today, and that experience will pay off down the road. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they just need to play matches," interim coach Jesse Macias said. "Our experienced players were outstanding at both places today, and our younger kept working. We saw a lot of good attitudes today.”

The Redbirds are at home Wednesday against Metro East Lutheran before going to Springfield this weekend for the sixteen Springfield Invite.

