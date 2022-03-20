The Redbirds go after a loose ball in Saturday's Metro Cup action. (All photos courtesy of Falisa Robozzi).

ALTON 4, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Emily Baker, Lilly Freer, Kennedy Stephens, and Taylor Freer all had goals as Alton continued its season-opening winning streak, defeating Breese Central in dominant fashion 4-1. Alton is now 3-0-0, while Central is 2-2-0.

Lilly Freer and Tori Schrimpf had assists for the Redbirds in taking the three points from the Cougars, who got their only goal from Ocean Reinhardt. Lily Freer and Lyndsey Miller provided assists.

Alton High Head Girls Soccer Coach Gwen Sabo-Howland said the Redbirds started off sluggishly, giving up a goal in the first five minutes of the game. But the Redbirds roared back and made it 2-1 in the next 5 minutes.

"We had some good looks offensively," today said Coach Sabo-Howland. "Hopefully we can take that momentum into next week when we open conference play."

Alton's girls travel to Southwestern for a 5 p.m. match on Tuesday, then return home for a 6:45 p.m. Southwestern Conference opener on Thursday against Belleville West, then host O'Fallon in another SWC confrontation at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

