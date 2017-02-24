ALTON - All good things must come to an end, but for the seven departing seniors from Alton High School, this is just the beginning.

The Redbirds put the regular season behind them by celebrating a Senior Night win against the O'Fallon Panthers on Friday, Feb. 24. With the 62-47 win, the Birds ended with a 14-11 record heading into the postseason.

"It's nice for our seniors. They put a lot of time and effort in these last four years for us. We're fairly demanding and ask a lot of them and they've done their part. You want to make sure they have the opportunity to go out the right way."

Article continues after sponsor message

Ty'ohn Trimble led Alton with 20 points and Maurice Edwards followed closely behind with 18 points. Kevin Caldwell contributed seven points while Dereaun Clay scored six. Morris Adams and Damion Reid scored four points each and Donovan Clay landed a three-pointer in the third period.

O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge scored 13 points Friday night. Deion Norfleet contributed eight points while Ryan Fulton and Alex Orr scored seven points each. Jarvus Smith and Daron Thomas each contributed four while Steven Sharp and Burke Watts brought in two points.

Next week, Alton will face off against Granite City in game two of the IHSA Class 4A Regional at the home of the Warriors.

"We've had some tough games with Granite throughout the season and our schedule has prepared us for the postseason," Smith said. "Our conference is pretty demanding so the nice part is we've competed each and every night and it has helped us out heading into the post."

More like this: