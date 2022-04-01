ALTON - The Alton girls soccer team won a thriller 3-2 Thursday night over Althoff Catholic in PKs at home after the match was tied 2-2 in regulation. The Redbirds are now 6-1 for the season and are off to a sensational start under head coach Gwen Sabo-Howland.

Lily Freer had the final penalty kick for the Redbirds and Tori Schrimpf, Lyndsey Miller, and Emily Baker also had penalty kicks. Peyton Baker saved the final PK attempt by Althoff.

Emily Baker had a sensational night with 3 goals and Miller had an assist. Peyton Baker was also a star in the game was 7 saves.

Sabo-Howland said she was proud of her girls for grinding it out for 100 minutes of play Thursday night especially since it was freezing cold and raining throughout the game.

"The girls kept their heads and were determined to get a W which we were able to do in PKs," she said. "I am especially proud of Peyton Baker - she played phenomenally and had some key saves for us both in regulation and in the penalty kick shootout."

Alton's girls resume action at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Public School Stadium in Alton against cross-town rival Marquette Catholic. The game will be live on Riverbender.com.

