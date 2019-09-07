ALTON – The Alton High football team got a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives, as well as an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Kevontay Sanelton-Danser to help defeat Quincy 22-12 in the Redbirds’ home opener Friday night at Public School Stadium.

The Alton defense held the Blue Devils to 142 yards of total offense on the evening, only 43 yards passing, but only led 7-6 at halftime on the strength of Samelton-Danser’s kickoff return touchdown. Quincy took the lead with 11:02 left in regulation on a 10-yard touchdown run by Adonte’ Crider, his second of the game.

The Redbirds took the lead for good 94 seconds later, when a 42-yard pass completion from Andrew Jones to Javion Morgan set up Tim Johnson’s 16-yard run for the touchdown with 9:28 left, with a two-point conversion pass from Jones to Lonnie Tate made it 15-12.

Alton then extended its lead to 22-12 when Jones hit Morgan again for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 6:10 to go, with the convert kick good. Morgan had eight catches for 117 yards and the game-clinching touchdown.

The Redbirds are now 1-1 on the season and host Collinsville next Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

