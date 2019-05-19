ALTON – This year's second annual Alton Pup Crawl featured as many as 13 participating locations and exponentially more participating pooches.

The event was sponsored by Alton Main Street. Sally Kirbach, who is on the group's promotion board said all of the participating locations were able to purchase 10 tickets each from the organization, and scores more people were coming to Lovejoy's event center early Saturday afternoon to purchase passports and matching bandannas for themselves and their dogs. The purpose of the Pup Crawl is partially to showcase the amount of places in Downtown Alton and on Broadway with accommodations for dogs and partially to raise money for the Alton Dog Park.

Kirbach said some of the money raised by the event will go toward purchasing much-needed seating at that dog park. She said the goal was to place at least two sturdy picnic tables in that area. The Alton Dog Park was open to Pup Crawl attendees regardless of their membership status – as membership is required for use of the dog park usually – and Old Bakery Beer Company was slinging drinks to folks on walks with their furry friends.

Folks participating could bring a passport around to participating locations and get stamps for items purchased. Each stamp would enter people into a drawing for a prize, which includes Cardinals tickets and a booze bucket from Dirt Cheap.

When asked how the event was going only a half hour after its 1 p.m. start, organizers said there was a steady line of people coming to purchase passports and bandannas since before it even started. That is coupled with all the tickets sold or given away to loyal customers by the participating locations.

