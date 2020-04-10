Alton Public Works Takes Advantage of Slow Traffic to Execute Needed Road Projects
ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department continues to take advantage of the down time for business in the city and traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Public Works Department is spending time each day on needed road projects.
On Thursday, Alton Public Works paved on Gold Road from Oakwood to Homer Adams Parkway.
"We are taking advantage of the down time imposed by the state of many businesses for road improvement," Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.
Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.
