ALTON - The Alton Public Works staff continued their heavy roads milling/repaving fall project for the city today with work at Alton Square Mall Drive.

Bob Barnhart, Alton Public Works Director, said they are presently paving the section from U.S.-67 to Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

"We are planning to continue paving as the weather permits," he said. "We will finish this season and continue in early spring."

As far as the winter season, Barnhart's group is already gearing up. He said the city has 3,000 tons of salt on hand and another 1,500 tons on order in case snow and ice hits Alton.