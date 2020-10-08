ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department has been hard at work through the summer and now fall improving city streets.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic and shut-in period, the Alton streets had sparse traffic, so the Public Works Department took advantage of that and focused on street paving and improvements.

Recently, the street crew was out milling and paving on Clawson at Amelia, Pebble Creek Drive, and Choteau paving, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. “Mayor (Brant) Walker has tasked the public works and parks department to continue improving our streets and green spaces. This has been our mission since day one.

“COVID-19 and budget cuts have been a burden on 2019 but we didn’t let that derail our plans. The city employees in public works and parks have risen to the challenge and performed with amazing dedication and commitment. They are the best in the area."

The focus during the COVID-19 Pandemic has made quite a difference on Alton streets.

“We accomplished a lot this year so far and intend to continue these efforts until the weather changes as we have much more to do," Barnhart said. "We intend to expand our efforts to upgrade city lands and rights-of-way as we plan for 2020 and beyond with the goal of making Alton a better place to live, work, and visit.”

