ALTON - Alton Public Works announced it will have the northbound lane of Fosterburg Road, from the I-255 intersection to Wolf Road, closed Thursday, July 7, 2022, until approximately noon to prepare the street for emergency repair.

Traffic will be restricted to the southbound lane where flaggers will be directing traffic. Expect delays and please be patient and use caution.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Do not attempt to move or drive around traffic control; violators may be cited and prosecuted. Thank you!

More like this:

Edwardsville Announces Madison Avenue Closure For Road Repairs
Mar 15, 2025
Illinois 140 At Fosterburg Road Intersection Improvements Begin March 26  
Mar 23, 2025
Madison County: Lane Closures On Southbound I-255 Over Horseshoe Lake Road
Mar 21, 2025
Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
ISP: Fatal Traffic Crash On Fosterburg Road Linked To Road Rage
Feb 21, 2025

 