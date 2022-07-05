ALTON - Alton Public Works announced it will have the northbound lane of Fosterburg Road, from the I-255 intersection to Wolf Road, closed Thursday, July 7, 2022, until approximately noon to prepare the street for emergency repair.

Traffic will be restricted to the southbound lane where flaggers will be directing traffic. Expect delays and please be patient and use caution.

Article continues after sponsor message

Do not attempt to move or drive around traffic control; violators may be cited and prosecuted. Thank you!

More like this: