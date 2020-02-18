ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc.is a charitable and educational organization established to bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on the specific needs of the youth within the community.

"We are happy to announce that our first Alton Pride Fall Festival will take place on October 3rd, 2020 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002," Alton Pride said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are setting ourselves apart from other Pride organizations by focusing on giving back to our community, rather than hosting just a parade or festival. We will be depositing a majority of event proceeds into a structured account funding our goal to develop a local teen suicide prevention line and a teen resource center to help youth in need.

"By supporting Alton Pride in any capacity, you’ll be assisting others in the community by saving lives and bringing awareness to homelessness, mental health, teen suicide, and other issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community. We are reaching out to the community in hopes of spreading awareness of our event and our mission. We host monthly board meetings that are open to the public on the first Tuesday of every month. We encourage anyone and everyone interested in supporting our cause to attend. We are seeking volunteers, vendors and especially sponsorship support for this event."

For more, contact Alton Pride Inc. • P.O. Box 662, Alton, IL 62002 • (618) 208-7420, https://altonpride.comwww.facebook.com/altonpridefallfestival

More like this: