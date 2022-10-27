Alton Pride Announces The First Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition
ALTON - Alton Pride is excited to announce its first annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition! Area bars are competing for the title of “Top Turkey”, a trophy, and bragging rights. From October 29 thru November 12 participating locations will be collecting non-perishable food items for Thanksgiving. The business with the most donations will be crowned the winner.
People can donate several non-perishable items, including but not limited to:
- Boxed Stuffing Mix
- Dry Macaroni
- Canned Cranberry Sauce
- Canned Pie Fillings
- Flour
- Powdered Drink Mixes
- Jell-O Mix
- Graham Crackers
- Instant Potatoes
- Canned Yams
- Cornbread Mix
- Pie Crust Mix
- Vegetable Oil
- Rice
- Pudding Mix
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Gravy Mixes/Jars
- Canned Vegetables
- Muffin Mix
- Cake Mixes/Icing Sugar
- Dried Beans
- Powdered Milk
- French Fried Onions
We encourage the community to drop their donation off at their favorite hangout. There are currently ten businesses competing to be crowned Top Turkey: Bubby & Sissy’s, Clifton Terrace Inn, Chubby’s Bar & Garage, Pete’s Lounge, Beer Barrel Pub, Firehouse Bar, Spectators Bar and Grill, Bossanova, Sunset Bar and Grill, and Hiram’s Bar.
All donations received will be used to create Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes for local families in need. Any extras received that are not paired with a box will be donated to the Crisis Food Center for distribution. Remember, the competition ends November 12, so visit your favorite place and help them bring the trophy home!
