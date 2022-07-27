Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion Drops First Game of State Tournament To Moline.

BREESE – The Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion baseball team qualified for the state tournament last weekend when they were runners-up in the 5th Division Tournament. Wednesday, July 27, they played their first game at the state and were defeated by Moline Post 247 by a score of 7-0 in the first round.

It’s not over yet for the Legionnaires though. They would have to upset the winner between Wheaton and Aviston, a team they’ve played four times and lost all four, most recently by a score of 9-2, but if they do, they get to continue their season.

Things didn’t go their way against Moline in what was Game 1 of the state tournament. It was supposed to be in Aviston but was relocated to Breese Central High School due to the tremendous amount of rain the area received.

Even Alton head coach Doug Booten was surprised to be playing on Wednesday.

“Hats off to these guys over here,” he said regarding all the volunteers and workers who got the fields ready for play. “I would’ve bet my paycheck we didn’t play today unless we were on turf.”

Regardless of the weather, they got the game in.

After three scoreless and rather intense innings, Moline struck first in the bottom of the fourth with two runs. They tacked on two more in the fifth, but it wasn’t until the sixth that the big hit of the game was delivered.

With two runners on, DH Davis Hoffstatter cranked a home run into right field that had to have traveled at least 350 feet. After he got a hold of that one, Moline was leading 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Alton, absolutely deflated now, had one more at-bat to come up with some major runs but was unfortunately unable to do so.

Pitching for Moline was Braden Thatcher who went all seven innings only allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.

As for Alton, Andrew Wieneke started on the mound and went 4 1/3 innings. Ashton Schepers finished out the game and was the one who gave up the big homer. The two combined for six K’s.

Moline outhit Alton 8-2. Post 126’s two hits were from Hayden Garner and Tyler Robinson.

Booten knew that coming into this tournament that his team would be facing some tough opponents, the toughest they’ve seen all year.

“I told the team we have to play perfect if we want to win, and we didn’t play perfect,” he said.

“We’ll shake it off and try to come back tomorrow.”

Alton will play the winner between Aviston and Wheaton tomorrow, July 28 at 5 p.m. in Aviston weather permitting.

