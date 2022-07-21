HIGHLAND - The Alton Post 126 Sr. Legion team headed over to Highland to play in a three-game series in the District 22 Tournament. The first two games were to be played Wednesday evening with game three on Thursday if necessary.

Alton didn't need to play a decisive third game. Instead, they handily took care of Highland with relative ease.

In game one of the double-header Post 126 won by a score of 9-0. Alton High's Max Ontis pitched a complete game and only allowed a single hit while striking out five.

Civic Memorial's Luke Parmentier and Nick Williams, who is recently back from injury, combined for five RBIs in game one. They both had one hit each.

Also having hits in game one were Nick Rayfield and Hayden Garner.

Alton scored four runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to take the first game.

So, it was on to game two of the DH which started shortly after game one ended around 8 p.m.

Alton got on the board early this time as they piled on the hits. They scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the second. That's all they needed as they won 11-0 after five innings.

Marquette's Hayden Garner threw game two and went all five innings. He also only allowed a single hit and picked up three K's while doing so.

Alton had 14 hits in game two. Parmentier and Williams had two hits each and three RBIs total. Ashton Scheppers, Ian Heflin, and Braden Arview also recorded two hits each and combined for four RBIs.

Andrew Wieneke led the night with three hits and an RBI.

Through both games, Alton combined to outscore Highland 20-0 and they made it look easy.

Head coach Doug Booten said that his team had a good start and "took care of business" tonight.

Booten and Post 126 Sr. will be heading to Harrisburg, Illinois for the 5th Division Tournament which begins tomorrow, Friday, July 22. Their complete schedule for this weekend can be found below.

