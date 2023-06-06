ALTON - The Alton Post 126 American Legion senior baseball team had very good pitching from both Logan Bogard and Seth Slayden, holding Trenton to two hits. But the Legionnaires were also held to two hits in the game and Trenton scored both of the game's runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 2-0 District 22 game over Alton Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

It was a tight pitcher's dual up until the seventh, when Post 778 scored their two runs, one earned, to take the win.

"It was a good game on both sides," said Alton Post 126 general manager Doug Booten, "very well-pitched by both sides. We just couldn't string any hits together."

Although it's early in the season, Booten is liking how things are beginning to shape up early in the season for the Legionnaires.

"It's definitely been a good start so far," Booten said. "We've had good defense and good pitching, but we haven't been able to string any hits together yet."

As usual, Booten feels that good pitching will take the Legionnaires far this season.

"Again, it's how far we'll go as the pitching takes us," Booten said. "As a club, I think we're looking up good this year. We should be fine."

In the senior game against Trenton, both Hayden Garner and Hayden Sherman, from Marquette Catholic, got the hits for Post 126, while Bogard, from Alton, threw six-plus innings, allowing the two runs, one earned, on two hits, walking three and striking out four. Slayden, from East Alton-Wood River, threw relief in the seventh and got the side out, fanning one.

Alton Captures Under 17 Game 8-4

In the under-17 game against the Trenton juniors, Post 778 took a 4-0 lead with a run in the first, another run in the third and two in the fourth, but Post 126 rallied with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then scored five times in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to take the 8-4 win.

Devon Barboza led Alton with three hits and an RBI, while Carsen Bristow, Jackson Dorris, and Camden Siebert all had a hit and RBI each, Caleb Handler had a hit and Karson Morrissey had an RBI. Drake Champlin went five innings to gain the win, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits, walking five, and striking out 11, while Jackson Pruitt went the final two innings, allowing one hit while fanning five.

The entire Legion baseball program will be honored and saluted by the Alton River Dragons before tonight's game against the Cape Catfish in ceremonies that start at 6:10 p.m., then the senior Legionnaires host the Piasa Southwestern summer team Wednesday at 8 p.m. and play in a tournament in Ballwin, Mo., in west St. Louis County this coming weekend, June 9-11. After an off-day on Monday, Highland will come calling to Lloyd Hopkins Field for a 6 p.m. game, then Alton hosts Carlyle June 14 at 6:30 p.m. and plays in a tournament in Trenton on Father's Day weekend, June 16-18.

The under-17 team hosts Southwestern on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and Valmeyer in an 8 p.m. start on Thursday, plays in a tournament this weekend, June 9-11, in Breese, host Highland on June 13 at 8 p.m., play at Valmeyer June 15 at 6 p.m. and are at Maryland Heights, Mo., June 17 in a 1:30 p.m. start.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

