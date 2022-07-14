ALTON - The Jr. Legion All-Star Game pitted Districts 22 and 23 against one another in what can best be described as an exhibition game. The game saw 20-player batting orders and constant substitutions throughout to ensure every player got a fair amount of playing time.

District 22's side saw the combination of Alton Post 126, Troy Post 708, East St. Louis Post 2505, and Valmeyer Post 901. District 23 was made up of both Breese Red and Gray 252 and Trenton Post 978.

Alton Post 126 sent five players to play in the game.

At the end of the night, it was District 23 that won the game by a score of 16-11 after a full seven innings.

For most of these teams, this is the last game before they start their district tournaments. For example, Alton Post 126 begins their District 22 Tournament tonight against the hosts Valmeyer.

Nonetheless, the Jr. All-Star Game was a unique experience for the players and one that they won't soon forget.

