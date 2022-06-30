ALTON - The Alton Post 126 senior squad defeated Gator Trenton Legion Post 778 by a score of 11-4 Wednesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. With the win, Alton boosts their season record to 11-4.

A game that was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. eventually got underway around 8:15 and didn't end till around 11. The late night didn't bother Alton though.

Seth Slayden started on the mound for Alton and tossed the first four innings holding the Gators scoreless. Slayden only allowed two hits.

Meanwhile, his team came out the gate swinging. The Legionnaires looked like they might've ended things early after they led 8-0 after four innings. They scored three in the first, four in the second, and another in the fourth.

It seemed as if Alton was going to run away with this one, but Trenton did make an effort in the top of the fifth.

A new arm came in for Alton, Hayden Garner. After giving up a couple of hits, he walked the bases loaded. He struggled to locate his pitches and ended up walking in two runs before throwing a wild pitch and allowing another run. Trenton still trailed 8-3.

Head coach Doug Booten was adamant that he wanted his team to go out and get those runs back, and that's exactly what they did. His side matched the three runs scored and now led 11-3.

Recent Alton High graduate Max Ontis closed out the game for Post 126 and picked up two strikeouts, but he did allow another run in the top of the seventh to get to the eventual scoreline of 11-4.

All three Alton pitchers combined for five strikeouts on the night. Slayden was awarded the win.

Offensively Alton was on fire this game. They outhit Trenton 14-4.

Having another big night and really finding his form was Caden Leslie. He had another 3-4 night with two RBIs and three runs. Ashton Schepers had a big night as well also going 3-4 with three RBIs. Ian Heflin was the third player to have a three-hit night and one of them was good for a run.

Alton will look to bring that kind of offense with them this weekend when they head down to Washington, Missouri to play in a three-game tournament.

They will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 2nd. They'll take on Ballwin at 11 a.m. and then Desoto immediately after at 1:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found below.

