ALTON - Alton Police reported Wednesday evening that today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of these cases and charged the following in regard to a case on Maxey Street:

Unnamed Juvenile Male - Count I: Involuntary Manslaughter, Count II: Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Count III: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The juvenile is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

MARQUAN A. KNIGHT – Count I: Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Count II: Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Honorable Judge Jumper signed an arrest warrant and set the bond at $100,000.

At 12:50 p.m. on 05/02/23, Alton Police Department Officers responded to a report of a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of Maxey Street, Alton, Illinois. The victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital by members of the Alton Fire Department. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately died of his injuries.

The Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division immediately began investigating the case. Several witnesses remained on the scene and formal statements were obtained from those individuals. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and evidence relating to the shooting was recovered.

Throughout the investigation, information led to the identification of the shooter, a juvenile male who was taken into custody. An adult male, identified as Marquan Knight, fled the scene prior to police arrival, and was sought as an additional person of interest in the investigation. Knight was contacted and taken into custody in the 2000 block of Central Avenue later that same day by detectives.

On the evening of 05/01/2023 at approximately 8:41 p.m., Alton Police Department Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Maxey Street, for a report of several gun shots being fired.

Officers recovered evidence in the area of a firearm being discharged but none of the involved parties were located. Statements obtained during the May 2 death investigation assisted in the investigation of this incident as the two were found to be related.

