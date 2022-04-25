Alton Police/Fire Departments Respond To Second Serious Accident Of Morning
April 25, 2022 1:00 PM April 25, 2022 4:23 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - A pair of vehicles collided at the intersection of 20th and Alby Street in Alton over the lunch hour on Monday, April 25, 2022.
The accident was the second serious one of the morning for Alton Police and Alton Fire Department. Airbags were deployed in the crash. The status of injuries in the accident was not yet known.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Traffic was being rerouted from the accident scene by Alton Police.
More to come.
More like this: