ALTON - The Alton Police and Fire Departments were busy at 3:38 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with a report of a traffic crash involving two vehicles on College Avenue at the intersection with Fosterburg Road.

"Upon arrival, one vehicle was on fire so Alton Police Officer, Jen Doty, used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "One person suffered an injury as a result of the crash and not as a result of the fire. That person was taken to a local hospital via Alton Fire Department ambulance. Injury is not considered serious. The accident remains under investigation at this time."

Chief Ford said he was proud of Officer Doty for using her fire extinguisher to help put the fire out.

