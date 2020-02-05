ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons announced today, Feb. 5, that during morning hours, the Alton Police Department has worked with the United States Marshals Service Office and other federal entities, sought out and arrested individuals wanted on various felony warrants from Illinois and the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

"The arrest detail was prepared and designed to locate and take into custody many violent and illegal drug offenders who have active arrest warrants in Alton and surrounding communities," he said. "The offenders targeted are wanted for offenses that affect the quality of life in the City of Alton. The Alton Police received many tips from citizens in our community, reporting criminal or suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

This important information helped with cases that lead to the issuance of several of the warrants.

"I applaud and I am very proud of the citizens and business owners in our community and partnering agencies, who consistently come together to work toward making our communities safer," Chief Simmons said.

Chief Simmons said those arrested will not be identified until formally charged.

