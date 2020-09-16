ALTON - Alton Police officers took two into custody after they investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of McGinnis Street in Alton on Wednesday. The investigation began around 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived on scene they contacted two who were involved with the vehicle and conducted an investigation, Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

“At that time, they found them to be in possession of things recently stolen," Pulido said after the initial probe. "As the investigation continued, they found a nearby house to be burglarized.”

Pulido said the investigation will continue and the case could be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

The two apprehended in the situation are in custody, Deputy Chief Pulido said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

