ALTON - Last holiday season, one of the more popular programs done by the Alton Police Department was its "Summons of Joy" Program.

Alton residents may again get a little Christmas cheer this holiday season if they are stopped for minor traffic or equipment violations.

The Alton Police Department employees who participated in the "Summons of Joy" Program were able to donate money and celebrate either by participating in No Shave November or Dress Down Days. The funds collected were used to purchase gift cards from local businesses to be given away at these traffic stops. With permission of the recipients of the gift cards, the police stops will be posted online on the Alton Police Department Facebook page.

Alton Police Lt. Seth Stinnett said roughly 34 Alton Police Department employees participated in Summons of Joy, including officers, dispatchers and records staff members.

"We hope to spread some cheer again this year and to help foster better relationships with the community," Lt. Stinnett said.

If you have any questions about the "Summons of Joy" Program, please contact Lt. Stinnett or Chief Jake Simmons at the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

