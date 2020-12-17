ALTON - Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, an Alton Police officer stopped a vehicle he believed with associated with some sort of drug activity. The vehicle refused to stop, so other Alton Police were dispatched to assist.

A dramatic scene was created when the vehicle was finally stopped with several officers present at Broadway Avenue and Henry Street in Alton.

Officers took the people at the scene into custody. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said he would present the information to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office at a later time.

This was all the information Chief Pulido said he could release at this time about the situation.

