ALTON - Alton had a rather violent Mother's Day weekend - with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis looking for leads on an early Sunday morning murder and the Alton Police Department looking for leads at a shooting at a local bar from the public.



The 24-year-old victim of the bar shooting is currently recovering at a local hospital, Alton Police Department Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford said Monday morning. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the Riverside Saloon, located at 2910 E. Broadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with what was described as "obvious gunshot wound injuries" on the floor of the establishment. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he is still recovering.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have had several calls regarding this case," Ford said. "Probably because we have some of what I believe are the best surveillance photos we have ever gotten in an investigation like this."

When asked about social media claims the altercation was over a slot machine within the establishment, Ford declined to comment, citing the integrity of the investigation. He did confirm, however, the incident occurred near the slot machines within the establishment.

There was a stabbing at that same establishment in August 2016, and two people were charged following that incident.

Anyone with any information on this shooting and the man in the photos is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

More like this: