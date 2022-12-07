ALTON - The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 Annual Shop With A Cop event once again left many area children with smiles and hope for Christmas.

Officer Elliott Ferguson directed the Shop With A Cop activity that was held at its traditional home Target at 300 Homer Adams Parkway on Saturday.

"It is because of the generous support of our many community partners, local businesses, and individuals that Shop With a Cop is able to make Christmas special for so many local children," Ferguson said. "It is an awesome event and I love it every year."

Ferguson said one of the most touching parts of the day is many of the children also want to find a present for everyone in their family, not just themselves.

"The Alton School District raises a portion of the funds and we accept donations throughout the year," Ferguson said. "Our union in the spring has some events where we raise funds for this program. We deliver to less fortunate children and families. We served about 50 children this year."

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford described the Shop With A Cop event as always one of the best days of the year to be an Alton Police officer.

Ford thanked the countless donors to the program and said there were a lot of smiles and a lot of happy children and families after the Shop With A Cop day at Target.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

