ALTON - Alton Police released a photo Friday night of a man wanted for a shooting that occurred in Alton during the evening hours on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Salu Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers quickly determined one person had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the course of a domestic dispute outside the home. The offender fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Anthony L. Greer, with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $200,000 by The Honorable Judge Schroeder.

At the time of this release, Greer remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Greer is described as a 51-year-old black male, approximately five feet, three inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

“It is because of the outstanding work of our front-line officers that this case has been charged. Alton officers work tirelessly to ensure every victim in our community gets the best chance at justice. I am proud to work with such dedicated, and professional men and women,” said Alton Police Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido.

Anyone with information regarding Greer’s whereabouts should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1, as soon as possible. Tips can also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

