ALTON - The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly drove through a closed exit gate at the new Alton train station.

That damage occurred at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, according to a release from the Alton Police Department. The suspect is described as a black male with dark eyes and a mustache wearing a gray hoodie. He was driving a red passenger car with Missouri license plates.

Damage was caused when the suspect allegedly drove through the exit gate of the train station's parking area, which broke its arm. The man can be seen in the camera stills inspecting that gate before he allegedly drove through it.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Until we talk to him, we don't know what he was thinking," Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said.

He also didn't pay the toll for the exit.

Charges could be criminal damage to property, and whether that is a felony or misdemeanor is dependent on the cost to repair or replace that exit gate.

The cost of that gate is not known at this time.

Anyone with any information on this suspect's whereabouts or identity is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

More like this: