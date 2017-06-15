ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a call of a "man down" shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, June 12.

Officers responding to the scene found an unresponsive man in the roadway. According to a release from the Alton Police Department, rescue and ambulance units responded and determined the man to be deceased. The initial investigation at the site determined the man's injuries were "consistent with him being struck by a motor vehicle."

Following that incident, the Alton Police Department's Traffic Bureau and Investigation Bureau were activated. They investigated, and found the offending vehicle and its occupants, who were later interviewed regarding their involvements in the incident.

The deceased man was identified at Jonathan Casey, 41, of Alton.

The Alton Police Department said the Madison County State's Attorney's Office is currently evaluating the incident for potential criminal charges, and will not be releasing any further information at this time.

