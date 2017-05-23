ALTON - The Alton Police Department today arrests of several alleged local drug dealers.

The Alton Police said this is another concerted effort to arrest local drug dealers. Detectives spent the better part of Wednesday, May 10, 2017, and Thursday, May 11, 2017, making attempts to arrest numerous individuals on active, drug delivery warrants.

The charges against the individuals were previously authorized by the Madison County State’s Attorney's Office. The majority of these investigations focused on drug dealers selling cocaine as well as heroin. Many of the investigations lasted several months with narcotics detectives conducting undercover drug buys and surveillance of suspects and their residences.

"This increased effort in removing drug dealers from Alton is a result of listening to the public and their concerns," Alton Police said in a release. "By far, the number one complaint, whether by telephone, email, the anonymous drug tip hotline, or the online drug house form on the police department’s website, is drugs and the problems that drug houses tend to attract.

"Based on those complaints, we have focused our efforts in removing drug dealers from Alton and thereby reducing the overall level of violent crimes and property crimes that tend to stem from drug sales and drug users. These focused efforts are being made to improve the overall quality of life in our neighborhoods."

During the round up conducted on May 10th and 11th, the Alton Police Department arrested the following subjects on active drug delivery warrants:

KEITH A. BURK-2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)

SHAWN O. BELL– 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

RICHARD S. CARMAN - 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

DEMITRESS S. COX – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

DOUGLAS F. MANNS - 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

GREG A. SMITH – 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Several individuals were also arrested in prior weeks on drug delivery warrants. Those individuals are identified as follows:

KEON J. BUTLER – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

VINCENT J. CALDWELL – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

TAIWAN M. DAVIS – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

IRA E. GORE – 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

JAMES C. HOLMAN – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

ERIC L. LACEY – 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

VERNELL L. MACK – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

MICHAEL A. MASON - 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

The following subjects have active drug delivery warrants for their arrest, remain at large, and the Alton Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to contact the Alton Police Department:

KEVIN L. CALDWELL - 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

BRANDON K. GREEN – 1 count unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance

BRANDON M. LACEY – 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

KENNETH D. JONES – 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

AARON J. MILLER - 2 counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

DANA D. TERRELL - 1 count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine)

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.