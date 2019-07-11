Alton Police Responds to Shots Fired on Ridge Street Early Thursday Morning, Locate Blood but No Victim
July 11, 2019 7:00 AM July 11, 2019 3:46 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Alton Police were dispatched to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Ridge Street early Thursday morning.
The call came in after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Alton Police responded to the scene and located shell casings and blood but no victim. The Alton Fire Department was also called to the scene.
More information to come.