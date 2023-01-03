ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today.

Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with his long-time dating partner, explained Chief Ford.

"The suspect was arrested at the scene," Chief Ford added. "The victim received medical treatment at a local hospital and is expected to recover from the injury."

Today, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. They subsequently charged the suspect, Sandra Kenshalo, with one count of Aggravated Battery and one count of Domestic Battery. The bond was set at $30,000.

