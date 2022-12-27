ALTON - A disturbance was reported to the Alton Police Department at 1 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Danny's Lounge in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived where they discovered that patrons had detained one male subject outside the business after he created a disturbance inside and struck an employee before exiting.

"The male subject was taken into custody and brought to the Alton Jail," the chief said. "No serious injuries occurred."