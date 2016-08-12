ALTON - Two motorcycle thefts occurred in the 4 o’clock afternoon hour Wednesday, Aug. 10, within 30 minutes of one another in Alton.

The Alton Police Department are seeking help in identifying the suspects. Both motorcycles were Harley Davidson motorcycles and occurred within 30 minutes of each other.

The first Harley Davidson motorcycle was taken just after 4 p.m. from Riverbend Billiards, 909 East Broadway in Alton. The second motorcycle was taken from Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, 1530 E 4th St. in Alton, at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was also described as a Harley Davidson.

Alton Police said during the first incident, the suspects arrived to the area on a black sport bike. The driver was a subject dressed in all dark clothing with a black and white full-faced helmet. The passenger of the sport bike, and the suspect in this incident, was a black male also wearing all dark clothing. The suspect retrieved a helmet from under his jacket, which he put on before stealing the motorcycle from in front of the business.

Police said investigators will await video surveillance footage of this incident before releasing suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

