Alton Police Release Schedule for Parade, Trick or Treating
ALTON - Alton Police Department issued information on Wednesday about both trick-or-treating and the Alton Halloween Parade.
"We know the weather is supposed to be dreary, but the parade and trick-or-treating will go on as scheduled," the APD said in a release.
This is the schedule:
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
6-8pm - Trick or Treating - ONLY visit houses with porch lights illuminated.
**Both Alton AND Godfrey**
Thursday, October 31, 2019
6-8 p.m. - Trick or Treating - ONLY visit houses with porch lights illuminated.
**Both Alton AND Godfrey**
5 p.m. - Broadway closes from Main to Washington for parade staging
6:15 p.m. - Truck bypass route begins. No truck traffic allowed through the downtown area
6:40 p.m. - Parade route closes - no traffic allowed on the route
7 p.m. - Alton's 103rd Halloween Parade begins
10 p.m. - Parade route reopens for traffic.
