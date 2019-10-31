ALTON - Alton Police Department issued information on Wednesday about both trick-or-treating and the Alton Halloween Parade.

"We know the weather is supposed to be dreary, but the parade and trick-or-treating will go on as scheduled," the APD said in a release.

This is the schedule:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

6-8pm - Trick or Treating - ONLY visit houses with porch lights illuminated.

**Both Alton AND Godfrey**

Thursday, October 31, 2019

6-8 p.m. - Trick or Treating - ONLY visit houses with porch lights illuminated.

**Both Alton AND Godfrey**

5 p.m. - Broadway closes from Main to Washington for parade staging



6:15 p.m. - Truck bypass route begins. No truck traffic allowed through the downtown area

6:40 p.m. - Parade route closes - no traffic allowed on the route



7 p.m. - Alton's 103rd Halloween Parade begins



10 p.m. - Parade route reopens for traffic.

