ALTON - Alton Police responded to a verbal and physical altercation involving two individuals around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Ridge Street in Alton, near the Ridge Package Liquor Store.

Alton Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Seth Stinnett described what happened once the scuffle stopped: “At the conclusion of the altercation, a firearm was discharged,” he said. “The victim in the altercation does not have any life-threatening injuries and was not hit when the firearm was discharged.”

The man Alton Police are looking for left the scene on foot. Alton Police dispatched its canine unit, but the man has not yet been found.

Stinnett urged residents who have any information about the situation or knowledge of where the suspect is to contact Alton Police at (618) 453-3505 or the Anonymous Tip Line (1-866-371-8477.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

