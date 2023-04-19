ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported that at 10:43 p.m. on April 18, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash involving two vehicles on Illinois Route 143 at the intersection with Corporal Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway.

"Officers of the Alton Police Department and members of the Alton Fire Department immediately responded and determined the driver of one of the vehicles was trapped within the vehicle," Chief Ford said.

"The driver was ultimately freed from the vehicle and subsequently flown via helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

Chief Ford said the driver was treated and remains in stable condition.

"The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time," he said.

