ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, to a report of a deceased body that was found on a ravine near Buckmaster Lane and Baron Commerce Parkway in Alton.

Officers and detectives are investigating the situation, but the preliminary investigation showed "no suspected foul play," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pulido also confirmed the police department was conducting a death investigation in which a body was discovered.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene as part of the investigation, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: