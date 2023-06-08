ALTON - Alton Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person being cut with a sharp knife during an altercation at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bozza Car Wash at 1600 Bozza Street.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Alton officers spoke with a female victim who reported being involved in an altercation with a female acquaintance.

"The altercation took place on the property of the Bozza Car Wash located at 1600 Bozza Street, Alton," Chief Ford confirmed. "Preliminary investigation revealed the female victim was cut with a knife during the altercation. The victim did not desire medical treatment for the injury.

"The female suspect was later located by officers and taken into custody. She is in custody at the Alton City Jail. The investigation is ongoing. The facts of the case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office later this week."

Chief Ford emphasized that the involved parties are very familiar with each other.

"It is not a random act of violence," he said. "There is no threat of safety to the public."

