ALTON - No major incidents were reported to the Alton Police Department over the course of this year's Halloween festivities.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the parade went perfectly from his point of view, giving credit to newly-minted Sgt. Joel Bromaghim, who recently took the reigns of the department's traffic division. Simmons said Bromaghim "hit the ground running," and "did a phenomenal job" at ensuring everyone's safety at the parade.

"I was at the front of the parade, and when I circled back around to check, all I saw was happy kids with full sacks of candy," Simmons said.

Simmons also commented on an earlier incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at a Halloween party in the 700 block of E. Seventh Street, which resulted in one person being stabbed in the waist.

"That Halloween party incident came from uninvited kids showing up," Simmons said. "The kid who got stabbed was apparently trying to break up a fist fight, which occurred when the uninvited kids showed up. Investigations are working on it, and charges are currently pending."

One person was taken into custody following the altercation and charged with misdemeanors. Simmons said the department's investigation bureau is working toward making an arrest of the actual stabbing suspect.

Overall, however, Simmons said this year's Halloween was safe and fun for everyone in the community.