ALTON - Alton Police officers and K9 tracked an alleged intruder after a resident discovered someone in her home on Hale Drive in the middle of the night Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said officers responded to a 911 call at that residence at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Rapidly, Alton Police officers and the K9 unit tracked the man to a vacant residence on Eugene Street.

The offender was arrested in the residence and numerous stolen items were located in the vacant area. The offender is identified as John R. Beil, 37, of St. Louis. Beil was charged on Aug. 8, 2017, with four counts of residential burglary and two counts of vehicle burglary. His bond was set at $125,000 and was signed by Judge Neil Schroeder.

All of these burglaries occurred in the North Alton area between July 10, 2017, and Aug. 7, 2017. Chief Simmons said the investigation is still ongoing due to the amount of stolen items recovered in this case.

