ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said an Alton Police Officer was involved in a traffic crash at College and North Rogers at approximately 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Simmons could not comment too in depth regarding the crash, but said a front seat passenger of the vehicle not driven by the officer was taken to a local hospital, but was later released. The officer later went to a local hospital to "get checked out," but was subsequently released back to duty.

No further info is available from the department at this time, and no word on any charges have been released.

